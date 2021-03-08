SWEETWATER COUNTY — Although Wyoming as a whole is enjoying improved health metrics in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweetwater County is in a vulnerable position coming up on the removal of a statewide mask mandate and the loosening of restrictions beginning March 16.
Sweetwater County Health Officer Jean Stachon said she is feeling some trepidation about the pending health orders due to continued high COVID-19 transmission rates in Sweetwater County. She was one of several county health officials who spoke during the bimonthly COVID-19 meeting on Monday afternoon.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday morning that Wyoming will remove its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms to resume normal operations beginning on March 16.
On a state level, COVID-19 transmission indicators are looking good. As of March 4, the state had a 2.6 percent positivity rate for Feb. 18 to March 3, putting it in the green zone. Twenty of 23 counties are in the green zone.
Sweetwater County, however, is the only county in the state that is in the red zone in both number of cases and percent positivity rates. As of Monday, Stachon reported an 11.7% positivity rate in the county. The hospital reported three COVID-19 patients.
Stachon was told by state officials that she could file for more restrictive variances for Sweetwater County. However, Stachon said she doesn’t think our county has “an appetite for that.” Instead, she is hoping that the county can depend on getting as many people vaccinated as possible.
VACCINATIONS
Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said all people who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can call Public Health at 307-922-5390 to see if they can qualify. Many people could qualify who don’t realize that they do.
Vaccines are currently available through Public Health, Castle Rock Medical Center and Walmart. Walmart reported to Public Health that they have 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine currently available. Sufficient vaccine should be available for current community needs, according to Stachon.
Sweetwater County is set to receive Pfizer vaccines this week and next. The county is also scheduled to receive 800 does of Moderna the following week with another batch of Pfizer scheduled to come in at the end of the month plus an unknown amount of Johnson and Johnson vaccines, Lionberger said. Stachon noted that she does not know of any serious adverse reactions to the vaccine so far in Sweetwater County.
An online scheduling system for vaccinations should be available soon. It will be tested during a clinic with Simplot employees.
CONTACT TRACING/HERD IMMUNITY
County health officials are not sure why Sweetwater County’s numbers are currently so high compared to the rest of the state. The county currently has 17% of the Wyoming’s cases even though it has 7% of the state’s population.
Due to its focus on vaccination efforts, Public Health has needed to outsource contact tracing efforts. Available information includes some community spread or transmission among household members. There is not a good indication of whether or not certain cases are coming from known locations, Lionberger said.
“It seems like some people don’t know where they’re getting it from,” she said.
Public Health plans to work toward getting more clarification in contact tracing efforts to get a better feel for why Sweetwater County is having more cases than other counties.
As far as progress towards herd immunity, Stachon estimated that Sweetwater County could have around 33-35% herd immunity in the adult population taking into account both vaccinations and case numbers.