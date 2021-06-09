SWEETWATER COUNTY — A high wind warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 10.
Southwest winds 35 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour are expected. High winds are expected to affect Rock Springs and Green River, as well as East Sweetwater County, the Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range, the Upper Green River Basin, and South Lincoln County.
The National Weather Service office in Riverton warns that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, making power outages possible, and that travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The high wind warning recommends that people avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation also stressed that the high winds will be strong enough to pose an extreme blow-over risk for light, high-profile vehicles like RVs, campers or lightly-loaded/empty semitrucks or trailers. WYDOT recommends that light, high-profile vehicles use caution and keep a close eye on wind conditions at wyoroad.info.
The high wind warning and dry conditions also create an increased fire risk. The National Weather Service office warned that elevated fire conditions persist across Sweetwater County, and "the dry air mass will lead to low afternoon RH values in the single digits, leading to critical fire weather conditions. Any fire could spread extremely rapidly."
Looking to next week, the National Weather Service office predicted that Sunday through Tuesday will see "another round of unseasonably warm weather" with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above normal.