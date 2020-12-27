ROCK SPRINGS -- The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation awarded $187,000 in grants to Catholic schools, parishes and the Diocese of Cheyenne to support technology purchases, a sabbatical for a priest, Spanish language immersion for priests and strategic planning/implementation.
Holy Spirit Catholic School received $9,035 for tablets, devices, and network switches.
Additional donation recipients included:
-- Saint Anthony’s Tri-Parish School: $20,000, security upgrades, cameras, and fingerprint scanners
-- Saint Joseph’s Children’s Home: $20,000, Microsoft Surfaces for students and network switch
-- Holy Name Catholic School: $20,000, firewall, network access points, and workstations
-- Saint Mary’s School: $19,634, curriculum, projectors, laptops, and scanners
-- Saint John Paul II School: $20,000, Chromebooks, iPads, headphones and FACTS Program
It costs Wyoming taxpayers an average of $16,400 per student enrolled in public school. Wyoming Catholic schools have 798 students enrolled and by some estimates this saves taxpayers more than $11.6 million amidst budget cuts and declining state revenue from coal, oil and natural gas, according to a press release.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cheyenne also received $20,000 from the foundation to support the service and training costs of developing an associate pastor.
The foundation also awarded the Diocese of Cheyenne $46,500 toward the implementation of “Vision 2030 – Pastoral Planning: Communion for Mission – One Body in Christ, One Paschal Journey,” $9,800 for the costs of a six-week study/sabbatical program offered by the University of Notre Dame in Jerusalem focused on culture and archaeology of the Holy Land and $2,300 to cover the costs of a 16-week Spanish immersion program for four priests which will improve outreach and ministry to Spanish speaking Catholics throughout the diocese.
The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation is a 501 C (3) organization whose mission is to raise funds and advance the Catholic faith and programs throughout the State of Wyoming. For more information about WCMF, email jgleason@wycmf.org.