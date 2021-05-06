ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees updated its bylaws at Wednesday's monthly meeting and also learned that the county is trending in the wrong direction as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned.
Kim White, COVID-19 incident commander at the hospital, told trustees that there has been an increase in positive COVID-19 case visits to the emergency room and more people being admitted to the hospital.
She said the hospital's experience is reflected in the county's COVID-19 metrics for the 14-day period ending Tuesday, May 4. The county's positivity rate is currently 8%. That's up from 4.6% for the two-week period ending April 27.
Sweetwater County also went from being in the yellow zone for moderate transmission levels back to the red zone for high transmission levels with 241 cases per 100,000 population — the highest in the state. The report said Sweetwater County has 48 active cases of COVID-19.
White told trustees she hopes the trend will head in the other direction with decreased cases and transmission in the coming days.
BYLAWS UPDATED
The hospital board's bylaws were last updated in 2017. Since the recommendation is for bylaws to be reviewed and revised every three to five years, the hospital's governance committee, with the assistance of Suzan Campbell and Marianne Sanders, reviewed and revised the 2017 bylaws in order to bring them up to date and make sure they comply with Wyoming statutes and regulatory requirements.
The revised bylaws were presented for a “first read” to the hospital board at its April 2021 meeting. It was decided at that time that any amendment or revision to the bylaws requires a majority vote of the full board, according to May's meeting packet.
Following discussion about specific sections, the board unanimously approved the updated bylaws.
One of the changes made was to the executive session section of the bylaws. The Wyoming Legislature amended Wyoming Statute 16-4-405 in 2021, adding a provision for executive sessions that includes “to consider, discuss and conduct safety and security planning that, if disclosed, would pose a threat to the safety of life or property.” This language was added to board bylaws for Memorial Hospital.
Under amendments and alterations, the board voted to change the bylaw language that previously allowed a majority of a quorum present to amend and alter bylaws. The new language states "amendments and alterations to the Bylaws shall require a majority vote of the full board present at any regular or special meeting, provided the proposals for change have been furnished in writing to each Trustee at least five days prior to the meeting."
OTHER BUSINESS
— The board approved policies on telecommuting, the plan for providing patient care services and scopes of care, medical staff leadership direct consultation with the board, and the public records policy.
— Trustees approved two capital expenditure requests. The first was $36,725 for a Medtronic PTeye system thyroid locator. It uses a console and probe to help identify parathyroid tissue during a resection of thyroid or parathyroid procedure. The board also approved $26,784 for a hot water heat exchanger. It is a replacement for one that failed.
— The hospital will be partnering with the state on a remote patient monitoring system. The Wyoming Department of Health will provide free equipment for the service and also pay the connectivity fees for one year. Equipment will include blood pressure cuffs, weight scales, pulse-ox devices and glucometers. Devices will be connected to software to provide information on patients' vitals to several hospital clinics.