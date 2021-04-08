ROCK SPRINGS – The staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County are constantly discussing what they can to improve customer care and quality. This is standard procedure, as codified in the hospital’s current strategic plan, but pressure has been added with the warning that the hospital’s four-star ranking could decline when new figures are released.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) annually provides a five-star rating to measure hospital performance and quality of care. Last year, Sweetwater Memorial received a four-star ranking. During Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, CEO Irene Richardson briefly touched on efforts to raise their quality numbers. She said preliminary figures placed them at a two-star level, but that could change when the figures are expected to be released at the end of April.
Deb Sutton, marketing director and public information officer for the hospital, told the Rocket Miner that, “CMS has been known to make changes before its official announcement. And, with the big change in methodology, it may be even more significant this year. MHSC has always waited until the official release, even during the years it received a four-star rating.”
WHAT GOES INTO A RATING?
The CMS program ranks more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals in 57 quality measures in several different categories, according to the release the hospital sent about last year’s rating. A higher number indicates a better performance. Only about 30% of those hospitals received four stars or higher in 2020.
The CMS organizes those categories into groups: mortality, readmission, safety of care, and timely and effective care. Ratings are published at medicare.gov/hospitalcompare and on data.medicare.gov to empower patients, families, and stakeholders with important information they need to compare hospitals and make informed healthcare decisions, according to CMS. As of press time, Memorial Hospital’s rating remained four stars.
WHAT IS THE HOSPITAL DOING?
Minutes of hospital staff meetings, which were included in the packet for Wednesday’s meeting, gave more details on the hospital’s reaction to a potential rating revision.
During the quality committee meeting on March 10, Quality Director Kara Jackson said the hospital’s performance metrics and a change in methodology scoring played parts the change. The 2021 rating results are calculated using 2019 data. Major contributing factors to the anticipated drop were scores related to c-diff bacteria, results from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey and sepsis bundle compliance, or steps taken to treat sepsis.
“We continue to be concerned with c. diff results, HCAHPs, sepsis bundle compliance, all which have not improved in 2020,” the minutes said.
In addition, the hospital had one early elective delivery, which is when a baby delivery is performed for a nonmedical reason. The minutes note the hospital doesn’t typically have this, “but just one case in this measure can throw us off.”
Kari Quickenden, chief clinical officer at Sweetwater Memorial, said staff have been working on a corrective action plan and assigning responsibility to individuals for the metrics.
“We set clear expectations for reporting, and we have made several changes within the dashboards, including moving back to the green, yellow and red highlighting,” the minutes said.
CEO Richardson said after the rating information came out, the hospital’s leadership immediately started strategic planning. She shared the expectation that if the hospital could move from four stars to two in one year, it can improve in the same amount of time.
Trustee Marty Kelsey questioned the reality of that timeline. The minutes note that Richardson acknowledged it may take longer, “but we will continue to improve our process no matter what methodology for calculation they should use.”
According to minutes from the quality committee meeting on March 25, “The staff laid out a comprehensive, aggressive plan to address this concern. Due to COVID, there may not be a star rating given in 2022. In any event, it is likely the earliest MHSC can expect a positive change will be in 2023 as the 2021 statistics will be used in that rating.”
Dr. Cielette Karn, the medical director of Sweetwater Memorial’s Department of Pathology, said MHSC needs “one-on-one” conversations regarding the problem areas.
Jackson said discussions have taken place regarding which CMS benchmarks to use and that staff will be reviewing statistics monthly.