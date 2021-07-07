ROCK SPRINGS — The Interstate 80 westbound on and off ramps at the Baxter Interchange east of Rock Springs will be closed during the upcoming week for paving operations.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc., will be closing the ramps from July 7 through July 14. During that time, those traveling from the airport back to Rock Springs will have to detour to Baxter Road and then to the Rock Springs belt loop.
Traffic traveling westbound to the airport or Middle Baxter Road will have to detour on exit 122 or travel to Rock Springs and circle back.
The project encompasses work on approximately 13 miles of Interstate 80 beginning at milepost 107 on the east side of Rock Springs. Work will include grading, milling existing asphalt, concrete paving and bridge replacement and rehabilitation.
The completion date for this project is set for November 30, 2021.
WYDOT is encouraging drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, visit http://www.wyoroad.info.