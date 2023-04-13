Ice-off coming soon at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Photo of fish caught during this winter's ice fishing season. Ice is expected to melt soon.

 Photo courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department

GREEN RIVER -- Following an excellent winter for ice fishing at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, forecasted temperatures indicate that ice-off is coming soon.

“Anglers need to be cautious of quickly changing ice conditions as the weather warms up, causing ice to deteriorate quickly. Days are getting longer and the shoreline ice will be the first to go.” said John Walrath, Green River Fisheries Biologist.

