SWEETWATER COUNTY – Group insurance for county, city and town employees is the newest topic that will be explored by the intergovernment leadership group tasked with finding ways to collectively save money and continue vital services.
Wednesday’s meeting included representatives from the Sweetwater County Commission, Green River City Council, Rock Springs City Council and Wamsutter Town Council.
When asked about new topics to consider, Commissioner Roy Lloyd said he’d had discussions with Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo about establishing a collective insurance plan prior to the formation of the intergovernment group. He said this had the potential to be effective and economically efficient.
Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling said they would put it on the agenda for the next meeting and have human resource personnel research it.
Kaumo said, “We’d be interested in anything that helps reduce costs as long as we don’t lose coverage.”
Mayor Joe Erickson of Wamsutter said his town might not see as big of savings compared to the bigger cites, “but anything helps.”
Wendling stressed that just because they investigate it, it doesn’t mean they have to do it.
“But if we don’t look at it, we won’t know,” he said.
AMBULANCE: Sweetwater County Commissioner Jeff Smith said the joint ambulance committee is continuing to work toward an intermediate solution to fund ambulance services in Sweetwater County.
In March, the commission reversed its decision from December to cease funding the ambulance subsidy that goes to the Castle Rock Hospital District and Sweetwater Medics LLC. Commissioners said they would continue providing funding through the current fiscal year as they sought more buy-in from local entities like Rock Springs and Green River.
Smith said the county is working with its counterparts in the cities to see what options would be acceptable and palatable to make them feel comfortable participating financially.
SPECIAL PURPOSE TAX: Rock Springs City Councilman Keaton West said representatives from the county, Green River, Rock Springs and Superior met last week to discuss a cap on the proposed tax and how it would be distributed.
Commissioner Lloyd said the commission will discuss the topic on May 1 so local municipalities would have an idea on how much they could seek for local projects.
West said he expects the tax won’t go before voters this year but could appear in the general election ballot in 2022.
Last year, local governments were working toward a new 6th cent tax initiative but economic complications led them to postpone putting it on the November 2020 ballot.
CENTRALIZED PURCHASING: Green River Councilwoman Sherry Bushman said they’ve started looking at buying custodial supplies as a group, such as toilet paper, facial tissue and garbage bags. Right now, they’re looking at what the different departments use so they can come up with a standardized request.
“We’re moving forward,” she said. “Baby steps.”
Commissioner Mary Thoman said staff members are doing a lot of work to make centralized purchasing possible.
Chairman Wendling said after being on the commission for years and only seeing people talk about it, it’s good to see progress.
Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo suggested they next look at bulk purchases of paper products.
ANIMAL CONTROL: Commissioner Lloyd said local entities met and a majority didn’t see a benefit to consolidation. While they will continue looking for informal partnerships, the joint committee is presently inactive.
DUPLICATION OF SERVICES: Green River Mayor Pete Rust said he was thankful that collective progress is being made, such as in centralized purchases.
“The more we do, I think the better off we will be,” he said.
Commissioner Wendling said they should continue to look for opportunities.
“I know sometimes money can get in the way, but I’m a firm believer that we can figure that out later, but let’s take care of each other,” he said.
Commissioner Thoman reminded local entities that they can tap into the state purchasing system.
RECREATION: Commissioner Wendling asked if the committee intended to focus on outdoor recreation.
Mayor Rust said when opportunities arise, indoor recreation should also be considered.
OTHER COMMITTEES: Nothing new was reported from the joint communications, telecommunications, airport, or solid waste and recycling committees.
The next meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, to give councils the opportunity to consider meaningful changes and coordination before budgets are finalized in June. After that meeting, the entities indicated they will meet quarterly, though extra meetings could be called if necessary.