ROCK SPRINGS -- The origins of the Jackalope Jump, Rock Springs' version of a polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, can be traced to a much warmer locale than the White Mountain Golf Course in winter. It all started with a police chief's trip to the Middle East, a poolside camel, and a desire to support local athletes.
In March 2019, Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco made a trip to the United Arab Emirates to participate in a torch run for the Special Olympics Games hosted in the capitol of Abu Dhabi. He was chosen as part of the team to carry the torch to the opening ceremonies after having helped brought back the local Law Enforcement Torch Run that promote Special Olympics.
While at the games, Pacheco said he got to participate in a "Solar Jump," where people jumped into a pool where organizers had added ice. Due to the normal weather in in the Persian Gulf, he said all the ice had melted after two teams jumped, but the scene was accentuated by a live camel that was lounging nearby. The police chief said he was then motivated to do something similar when he returned to Sweetwater County.
The Jackalope Jump premiered the following year. After having the goal in 2020 to raise $3,000, the amount was upped to $10,000 in 2021. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rock Spring Police Department said they had raised over $6,900 for Special Olympics Wyoming. Teams and individuals collected money, and there were 60 jumpers who included Special Olympians, sponsored teams, individuals, and men and women ages 7 to 70.
"It is only with the help of the various community agencies, volunteers, and donations that the event is made possible," a press release said.
Organizers thanked the Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team, Wyoming Homeland Security Region 4 Response Team, Rock Springs Fire Department, Life Skills, Now Cap, Native Sun Food Truck, Rock Springs Parks and Recreation, Johnny K of 307 Country KREO Radio, Tom Ellis and Russ Harper of WYORadio, Al Harris of The Radio Network, Rocket Miner, Sweetwater Now and master of ceremonies Rock Springs Councilman Tim Robinson.
"We look forward to next year's Jackalope Jump!" the release said.
People can still donate toward the goal by visiting www.sowy.org.