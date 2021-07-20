SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A 4-1 vote appointed Joe Barbuto to serve as the Sweetwater County treasurer. The Sweetwater County Commission made the appointment on Tuesday, and he is scheduled to be sworn in and start work on Wednesday.
Following Treasurer Robb Slaughter's resignation, the Sweetwater County Democratic Party put forward three nominees.
Commissioners Roy Lloyd, Jeff Smith, Mary Thoman and Chairman Randal Wendling voted for Barbuto's appointment. Commission Lauren Schoenfeld voted against the measure.
Prior to the appointment, Barbuto told the commissioners that if he was elected, he plans to run for the position in 2022.