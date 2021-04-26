Pharmacy Technician Synclaire Anderson vaccinates Joe Freed with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 on Saturday, April 24, at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. With a green light from federal health officials, several states, including Wyoming, resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Among the venues where it's being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older.