ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County will once again be offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday, April 23 that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine in the United States should be lifted, and use of the vaccine should resume.
The two agencies made the decision following a safety review that included two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Sweetwater County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Walk-in appointments are available during those days and times, or people can schedule an appointment online at www.wyoapptportal.org. Those who walk in without an appointment in PrepMod will be scheduld into the system when they arrive. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be options to choose from.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of thrombosis involving the large blood vessels in the brain and other sites in the body, along with low blood platelet counts.
There were 15 reported cases out of 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses given, of a rare and severe type of blood clot combined with low blood platelet levels. All of the cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 59.
Symptoms to watch for after receiving a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine include: severe headache, visual changes, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, back pain, shortness of breath, leg pain or swelling, easy bruising or bleeding. Symptom onset is between 6 and 15 days after vaccination.
“Above all else, health and safety are at the forefront of our decisions,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. “Our vaccine safety systems are working. We identified exceptionally rare events – out of millions of doses of the Janssen COVID-19 administered – and we paused to examine them more carefully. As we always do, we will continue to watch all signals closely as more Americans are vaccinated. I continue to be encouraged by the growing body of real-world evidence that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from disease, hospitalization, and death. I urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their healthcare provider or local public health department.”