GREEN RIVER — Residents in Green River will soon see repairs to several different streets, which might cause some parking off streets and delays.
The Green River City Council awarded a cape seal bid from Advanced Paving and Construction in the amount of $673,036.80, allowing the City to do maintenance on 26 streets. The money is leftover dollars from the Sixth Penny tax that went off the books four years ago.
The project will have three phases and is expected to start sometime in June. The first phase is patching, the second phase is a scrub seal and the third phase is a slurry seal. The hope is to have the entire project completed by the end of August. The project covers 26 streets and approximately 5.8 miles of roadway.
Projects include:
— Cumorah way from W. Teton Blvd. to the end of the street
— Crossbow Drive from Hitching Post Dr. to W. Teton Blvd.
— Iowa Circle from Iowa Ave. to Upland Way
— Gannet Circle from E Teton Blvd. to the end of the street
— N. Riverbend Drive from W. Teton Blvd. to Green River Way
— Green River Way from Riverbend Drive to Moran Drive
— Moran Drive from E. Teton Blvd. to the end of the street
— Medicine Bow Drive from Crossbow Drive to Bridger Drive
— Sundance Drive from Medicine Bow Drive to W. Teton Blvd.
— Saratoga Drive from Medicine Bow Drive to W. Teton Blvd.
— Midwest Drive from Centennial Drive to Sundance Drive
— Elk Mountain Circle from Centennial Drive to the end of the street
— Centennial Drive from Hitching Post Drive to Medicine Bow Drive
— Elk Mountain Drive from Crossbow Drive to Centennial Drive
— Chugwater Drive from Crossbow Drive to Cheyenne Drive
— Cheyenne Drive from Chugwater Drive to Medicine Bow Drive
— Iowa Ave. from W. Teton Blvd. to Iowa Circle
— S. Riverbend Drive from E. Teton Blvd. to Green River Way
— Sundance Drive from Midwest Drive to Medicine Bow Drive
— Colorado Drive from Hitching Post Drive to E.-W. Teton Blvd.
— W. Teton Blvd. from Bridger Drive to Monroe Ave.
— E. Teton Blvd. from Colorado Drive to California Drive
— W. Teton Blvd. from Colorado Drive to Upland Way
— Shoshone Ave. from Hitching Post Drive to W. Teton Blvd.
— Upland Way from Uinta Drive to the end of the asphalt
— Commerce Drive from Upland Way to Upland Way