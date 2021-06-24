ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 has partnered with the other fire agencies within Sweetwater County 1 in time for the Fourth of July holiday to remind residents that fireworks are dangerous and can result in fires and injuries that are easily preventable.
This year, the danger of fireworks-caused fires is high, according to a press release. Vegetation is very dry and primed to burn. Firefighters said it is critical that residents understand the risk of fire at a time of the year when weather is hot, and vegetation is susceptible.
“We know that one spark can have disastrous consequences,” the release said. “Every year we see an increase in fires in the days leading up to the Fourth of July and for several days afterward. Deciding to use fireworks is a decision to put your community at risk.”
The firefighting agencies understand that fireworks are a traditional part of America’s Fourth of July celebration.
“Yet every year people take needless risks when they celebrate. Please remember that fireworks are banned within city limits and can only be used on private property with the landowner’s permission within the unincorporated areas of our county,” the release said.
This Fourth of July holiday comes at a unique time when residents are enjoying a return to normal activities and social events. Local fire agencies encourage residents to get out and join members of our communities at the various professional shows that are scheduled throughout Sweetwater County.
“This is the safest and most enjoyable way to celebrate our nation’s independence,” the release concluded.