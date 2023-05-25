Kettering

Ellie Kettering was joined by her parents to sign her national letter of intent to play soccer at Gillette College.

 Photo courtesy of Tony Beardsley

GREEN RIVER – Former Green River High School soccer standout Ellie Kettering signed her national letter of intent on Monday, May 8, to continue her soccer career at Gillette College.

“I’m really excited. I feel like it’s the right place for me right now. I’m just ready to get started,” she said.

