...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Wyoming...
Green River near La Barge affecting Lincoln and Sweetwater
Counties.
.Above normal temperatures continue through the week with
scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms,
especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists
in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the
Green River around La Barge.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water
may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to
swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Green River near La Barge.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying
agricultural land next to gage.
At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water.
Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water
(less than 1 foot deep).
At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields
has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe
and more widespread.
At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette
County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station)
is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has
up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding
of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around
8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly
steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the weekend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Ellie Kettering was joined by her parents to sign her national letter of intent to play soccer at Gillette College.
GREEN RIVER – Former Green River High School soccer standout Ellie Kettering signed her national letter of intent on Monday, May 8, to continue her soccer career at Gillette College.
“I’m really excited. I feel like it’s the right place for me right now. I’m just ready to get started,” she said.
Kettering played for Casper College in the fall of 2022 until she realized that she had compartment syndrome, a rare and painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels, for nearly six years.
“I had an injury and I had to come home. I wanted to work with my physical therapist here, so I came home this semester to do classes online and then I’m transferring to Gillette College,” she said.
“I had compartment syndrome for six years and I didn’t know I had it. I finally went to the doctor and they explained what it was and my levels were off the charts. The pressure in my legs were so severe that I couldn’t run for more than two or three minutes.”
Kettering said she is looking forward to a fresh start at Gillette College.
“Obviously, I want to do well when I get to Gillette. I want to play a lot of minutes and help my team,” she said.
“Hopefully, I can transfer to a four-year college. I just want to keep playing.”
She plans on studying health science and her favorite soccer player is Rose Lavelle, a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team.