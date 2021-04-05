ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has opened kindergarten registration and out-of-area requests. People can access the registration page and out-of-area request form for the 2021-2022 school year by going to www.sweetwater1.org.
According to the district, registering early as this assists in determining enrollment and need, and will also help ensure the best chance for children to attend their home school.
Under Wyoming Statute 21-4-302, pupils may register in kindergarten in public school in the year in which their fifth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1.
The district said once families have registered online, they will have to provide the following documents to the school secretary before registration will be accepted and complete.
— A copy of a legal birth certificate
— A physical copy of immunization records
— Two proofs of address