ROCK SPRINGS – Lots of records are going to be set during the 2021 prep softball season in Wyoming. As the first year where softball is played as a state-sanctioned high school sport, every game has the potential to see school and state records set. While this is the long-awaited start of something new, the past is still important. The ceremonial pitch that started Rock Spring High School’s season Friday connected today’s players to a continuing tradition.
“The ladies on this field today are reaping the rewards of those many women and men that, over the last 47 years since Title IX was passed, have fought for our right to be here,” announcer Bryant Blake said during the opening ceremony.
One of those women is Dorothy “Dot” Cordova, who played women’s softball for more than 61 years in Rock Springs and the surrounding area. A Rocket Miner profile from the ‘90s noted that she played on teams from 1940-49, 1954-57, 1959-64 and 1965-69, and Dorothy still stepped in to play until she finally hung up her mitt at the age of 72.
“She was a fearless competitor, an intimidating pitcher and a huge proponent of the sport” the announcer said.
Heather Anderson, who has coordinated club softball in Rock Springs and is the parent of a player on the softball team, noted that many of the women watching the opening game played with or against Dorothy, who was voted into the Wyoming USA Softball Hall of Fame in 1995.
Tina Searle, Dorothy’s granddaughter and principal at Eastside Elementary School, threw out the first pitch.
“In honor of Dorothy Cordova and all the ladies that have fought for equal representation in women’s sports, we give Tina the honor of throwing out the first pitch,” Blake said in the introduction.
“I practiced today with my PE teacher,” Searle said.
“And I was doing pretty good about my underhand pitch, and then I looked at the pitcher and I saw it was fast pitch, and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not going to go well.’”
She expressed humility at being part of the day. She also acknowledged her aunt, Rosie Georgis, Dorothy’s daughter, who also attended the game.
“I do believe in equal rights for women, and I am so thankful that this day is here for you,” she told the players.
RSHS head coach Annette Ice, who with assistant coaches Gina Comstock and Allyson Sollars led the Tigers to their first victory on Friday afternoon, expressed her excitement about the new opportunities in the sport.
“It’s so great for the girls,” she said.
Coach Ice said she has been working with this group of girls since they were age 5, and it’s “freaking awesome” that they get to play softball as a high school sport. She added that there are a lot of Rock Springs alumni who played softball in the past, but not as a high school sanctioned sport.
She was also thrilled that the opening game of the season was in Rock Springs. Games were supposed to start the previous week, but 31 inches of snow in Cheyenne led to a postponement.
Anderson said her expectations for the season are to come out and enjoy the sport and that players will learn life lessons and make friends, on both the home and visiting teams. As a parent, she said she would love to see a state title, but trying your best is just as important.
Assistant principal/athletic director Thomas Jassman said the turnout for the first game was wonderful, and it was great for people to be out and displaying a lot of school spirit. For example, he heard a lot of cheering from both dugouts.
After getting the win for the program, RSHS players reflected on the milestone.
Pitcher Payten Soltis said sanctioning was “a long time coming.”
Abbie Erramouspe added it was “about time.”
As the only senior on the team, Erramouspe said she hadn’t expected it would become a high school sport in time for her to play. Even once the Wyoming High School Activities Association voted to sanction the sport in 2019, the coronavirus pandemic made players concerned the season would be canceled.
Now that softball is here, Soltis said they’re going to keep improving, do better, and hopefully stay on top.