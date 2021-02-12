SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Leadership Wyoming class of 2021 spent three days in Sweetwater County as part of their class work as the group looks forward to a May graduation.
The group went to Rock Springs for manufacturing and technology and had a chance to spend two hours in Green River touring the old Union Pacific Depot and also the Tomahawk Hotel, according to a press release. Green River Mayor Pete Rust welcomed the group with a history lesson of Green River and the downtown.
Leadership Wyoming started in 2000 and has had over 800 graduates including several from Green River and Rock Springs. The groups mission is "Inspiring Wyoming Leaders through Exploration and Connection." Southwest Wyoming members of the class include Justin Sax from Green River, Hedi Rubich from Rock Springs and Brian Gary from Pinedale.