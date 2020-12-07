ROCK SPRINGS — More than 40 volunteers came out Saturday, Dec. 5 to help hand out food brought to Rock Springs by the Wyoming Food Banks of the Rockies’ Mobile Pantry. They distributed food to 400 families.
The free food itself was provided by the Wyoming Food Truck of the Rockies as part of the First Lady Jennie Gordon's Hunger Initiative.
Many of the volunteers came as part of a group such as employees (with friends and families) of Memorial Hospital, members of Sweetwater County Dive Team, Sweetwater County Ham Radio Operators, Sweetwater County CERT Volunteers, Sweetwater County Search and Rescue, Sweetwater County Food Bank, Rock Springs Police Department, and Wyoming Highway Patrol. Several individuals Several others volunteered without being part of a group.
Sweetwater County Emergency Management shared information and photos on its Facebook page, thanking volunteers for their efforts. They also expressed appreciation to Sweetwater County Events Complex for the use of their parking lot and tables as well as Food Bank of the Rockies and Jennie Gordon.