GREEN RIVER — A Rock Springs company has been awarded the bid for a waterline project in Green River.
The Green River City Council awarded the bid for a waterline project on Monroe Avenue and East Teton Boulevard to Lewis and Lewis Inc. Green River received seven bids for the project and announced its decision at the Feb. 16 council meeting.
Lewis and Lewis won the bid by $26 over Jackman Construction. The winning bid came in at $404,880.
Construction on the Monroe and East Teton water project is expected to begin in March and be completed near the end of April. The project consists of an extension of the water system to increase available flows and allow for future expansion/uses, along with the installation of storm catch basins to aid in capturing runoff.
The project will require short-term closures on both Monroe Avenue and East Teton Boulevard. Closures will be scheduled and announced to the public. Monroe will be closed in phases depending on the work area. East Teton will be closed during the installation of the crossing water line and reconstruction. City personnel will work with the contractor to minimize delays to the public during required closures, according to a press release.
City officials reminded residents that Veterans Park may not be used as a roadway. Access to Stratton Meyers Park will remain without interruption via Bridger Drive. The approach to Stratton Meyers at East Teton will be closed as needed to allow for construction.
As part of the waterline project , the City Council approved a contract with Inberg Miller Engineers in the amount of $5,800 for materials testing.
