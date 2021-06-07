SWEETWATER COUNTY -- “There’s nothing to do in this town.” It’s a sentence heard too often in Sweetwater County, and a local group is doing what it can to change it.
Sweetwater Young Professionals (SWYP) is a group dedicated to gathering motivated young professionals together. SWYP is gearing up to host upcoming events throughout the year for networking, career development, volunteerism, and good old-fashioned fun.
Maybe you’d like to go ax throwing or try an escape room. Perhaps you’d like to do a tasting at a local brewery. Or maybe you have a cause you are passionate about and would like to find people to volunteer with you. Sweetwater County has wide-open spaces to explore and an increasingly vibrant business scene to try. Perhaps you just need others to try it with.
Whether you’re new to town or you’ve been here for years, SWYP would like to invite you to attend its events, and to come to committee meetings to give input about what kinds of events you’d like to see. If you don’t see something that interests you, members would value your input so they can know what does.
What SWYP knows is that an engaged, involved population of young professionals fosters a sense of community and connectedness. The seeds of collaboration can grow into entrepreneurship and have lasting economic benefits for Sweetwater County.
Follow www.facebook.com/SWYPYoungProfessionals for upcoming events.
For more information, contact JT Larson at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362-3771 or swypwy@outlook.com.
SWYP is affiliated and supported by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.