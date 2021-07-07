ROCK SPRINGS — The Main Street Market in downtown Rock Springs will change locations this summer, but is only moving down the street from its usual spot.
The Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced that the annual farmer's market will move due to the ongoing construction on the First Security Bank building. This year the market will be further east on South Main Street, parallel to Bunning Hall.
"There is still quite a bit of construction traffic between the lot where supplies are staged and the Bank building, so moving the Market to the east will help keep our vendors and customers safe," Downtown Rock Springs said. "We'll still have live music and over 30 vendors so we look forward to seeing you on Thursday, July 8 to kick off the first Market!"
The Main Street Market is scheduled to run on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. through Sept. 9 and feature fresh food, bath and body products, and homemade crafts.