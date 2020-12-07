GREEN RIVER — A major fire was averted Saturday afternoon in Green River thanks to a smoke alarm and quick action by a neighbor, according to the Green River Fire Department.
The GRFD received a call at 1:43 p.m. Saturday after a resident of the apartment complex at 370 Upland alerted authorities of a fire alarm going off in a nearby apartment. The caller also reported smelling smoke, according to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann.
Upon arrival, firefighters did not observe any smoke or flames. Apartment occupants who were outside at the time, though, reported flames visible from under a door on the third floor of the complex, Erdmann said. Firefighters found the door locked and no one at home.
After a forced entry, firefighters discovered a table with all the objects on it on fire. The fire was contained to the area of origin. During an interview, the occupant of the apartment admitted to lighting a candle that was too close to combustible materials.
Fire crews were at the scene for over an hour, and the department responded with two engines and 18 firefighters. Erdmann reminded people to make sure all smoke alarms are operational and, when lighting candles, ensure they are in a safe place.