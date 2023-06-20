Flaming Gorge Fish
Photo courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department

GREEN RIVER - Flaming Gorge Reservoir spans Wyoming and Utah, and the fishery is co-managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The popular fishery attracts anglers in search of trophy kokanee salmon and lake trout, with anglers traveling from neighboring states to take advantage of the abundance of lake trout less than 25 inches. Recently kokanee salmon populations have not been as high as just a few years ago.

