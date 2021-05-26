ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Clark Allred, battalion chief at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1. He’s been a volunteer firefighter for about 30 years and has been full time for almost 10 years.
In addition to his battalion chief duties, he’s also the prevention officer. “Firefighting is more than putting out fires and cutting people out of vehicles. Fire prevention teaches people to make their homes safe, whether that’s fire detectors, oxygen kits, hoarding issues, or blocked exits,” he said.
The reasons he’s stuck with firefighting is not only the opportunity to help people, it’s “being able to hold a person’s hand when they’re hurt or going to their home to make it safer.” An upcoming project involves educating people about home oxygen safety and a kit with a safety shut-off valve.
In his free time, Clark is a published author. His book, titled “Gates of the Wizard’s Keep,” is available at Sidekicks Book Bar. “I love writing. I have another book coming out soon,” he said.
If you see your neighbor Clark Allred, be sure to say, “Hi!”