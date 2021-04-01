ROCK SPRINGS – Meet your neighbor Karen Saari, collection development specialist at White Mountain Library. She splits her time between libraries and is responsible for choosing and purchasing all library materials. She pays attention to the content of collections of books, CDs, DVDs, e-books, and audiobooks.
Karen has worked for the library for 15 years total. She said the thing that’s kept her there is “I love the library. I have always been a big reader. I love the idea that the library is the great equalizer. Everything is available to everyone regardless of circumstances. It’s a beautiful concept. For example, the computers. Not everyone can afford to have internet and a computer.”
What she loves about her job is “it’s refreshing taking out old items and adding new ones.” It was too difficult a decision to name a favorite book, though, because she has so very many favorites.
And as to living in an age where being named Karen is the butt of a lot of internet memes, she says, “Just because you are a Karen, doesn’t mean you are a Karen.”
If you see your neighbor Karen Saari, be sure to say, “Hi!”