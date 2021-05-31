LEFT: Participants in the Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31 included Post Vice Cmdr. Tony Blair, Post Cmdr. Ted Young, Post Vice Cmdr. Ken Barden, Detail Cmdr. Richard Keating, Wyoming National Executive Committee Member Doug Uhrig; Auxiliary members Kathy Barden, Michele Larsen, and Patty Medina; and Sons of the American Legion Pat Craig and James James Landwehr.
RIGHT: Leonard Merrell, standing, explains the firing mechanism of the cannon to Ken Barden. Merrell serves as the post adjunct in Rock Springs while Barden is a post vice commander.