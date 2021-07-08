ROCK SPRINGS — A new trustee joined the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees on Wednesday.
The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on June 1 unanimously appointed Kandi Pendleton to a five-year term on the board beginning July 1, according to a press release. During Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, she took the oath of office delivered by Taylor Jones, MHSC Board of Trustees president. She replaces Richard Mathey, who did not seek another term on the board.
Trustees also elected a new slate of officers. Taylor Jones will remain as president; Barbara Sowada is the new vice president; Marty Kelsey, secretary; and Ed Tardoni, treasurer.
New trustee Pendleton was born and raised in Rock Springs, only leaving long enough to attend the University of Wyoming in Laramie. She has served on several city and county boards. Most recently, the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism and the City of Rock Springs Board of Adjustment.
“As a part of the management team at the Events Complex, I have the opportunity to work for a governing board. Having that perspective should prove valuable,” Pendleton said. “I have experience with budgets, personnel, and management. I’m not interested in micromanaging and feel strongly that when the right people are in place it’s important to let them do their jobs and support them.”
Pendleton brings a unique perspective to the board.
“I am keenly aware of some of the services Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has to offer,” she said. “My husband was diagnosed with cancer by the local oncologist in 2017. Since that time, we have bounced between Huntsman Cancer Institute and Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center for his treatment. We’re quite familiar with the hospital’s lab, the imaging department and Sweetwater Sleep Center. We have amazing healthcare available right in our backyard. I am interested in helping build that reputation.”