ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The gold seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on May 6-7. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital accreditation standards spanning several areas including the emergency department, radiology, pharmacy, ICU, medical/surgical unit, kitchen and dietary, the Specialty Clinics, medical staff credentialing, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
“We are pleased to receive full accreditation of our hospital from the Joint Commission, the leading health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said CEO Irene Richardson. “Everyone did an excellent job of preparing for the Joint Commission visit, and I am proud of our staff’s commitment to quality and their efforts in making this such a successful survey.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, the Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer of accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive with the Joint Commission. “We commend Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Accreditation is a continuous process. The Joint Commission’s accreditation cycle at Sweetwater Memorial is effective beginning May 8 and is valid for three years. Accreditation is a way of evaluating the hospital’s quality and safety. It is an independent audit of the processes that Sweetwater Memorial uses to deliver high-quality patient care.