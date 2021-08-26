ROCK SPRINGS – As hospitals fill up with coronavirus patients across the country, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County staff members are worried about the availability of resources like beds and nurses to treat patients.
“A marked decrease of people being seen in the ER came at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020,” said Deb Sutton, MHSC Public Information Officer. “That likely will be different moving forward. Emergency room doctors are now seeing more of their patient load devoted to higher acuity COVID-19 cases.”
Over the last three fiscal years, the ER typically transferred about 3-4% of its patients to outside institutions as a result of specialty services the patient required.
“We routinely stay below the national average for hospitals similar to ours,” said Dr. Melinda Poyer, MHSC chief of staff. “Typically, our number of transfers is below 5% of all patients seen in the emergency department.”
With Salt Lake City accepting fewer cases, where else does the hospital turn to?
University of Utah Health is not the only institution MHSC turns to when a patient must be transferred.
“We just transferred a patient out to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” Poyer said. “We utilize facilities in Idaho, Colorado and Utah, including St. Marks Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, University of Utah Health’s Huntsman Cancer Institute, and Ogden Regional Medical Center to name a few.”
There is cause for concern, Sutton said. With a shortage of health care workers, more severe COVID-19 cases requiring inpatient care and limited access to bed availability across the nation, region and state, it may become problematic.
“ER doctors say the COVID-19 cases presenting at the ER during the last few weeks are much more severe than those at the beginning of the pandemic. And, there are more of them,” Sutton said. “With the looming possibility of limited access to hospital bed availability at the local level, this will create bottlenecks.
“There are ways to relieve the bottlenecks,” Sutton said. “Please get a COVID-19 vaccine. I know some people are tired of hearing this, but it’s true. Most of the COVID-19 patients now being treated by our ER staff have not been vaccinated. ER doctors also are seeing more patients who are younger, in their 30s, in addition to the older population we also saw at the beginning of the pandemic.”
Dr. Edward Kimball, who works in critical care at University of Utah Health, told regional health care affiliates during a recent Zoom meeting that there are hospitals around the nation that are finding it difficult to secure transfers, according to Sutton.
“We recently accepted a complicated ventilator patient from Oklahoma,” Kimball told the group. “Apparently, they had called 32 hospitals. We happened to have a window and could take the patient. We’ve been getting multiple calls. We didn’t have anything like this with the last surge.”
Many of our departments, including the ER, have 24/7 access to tele-ICU with University of Utah Health, Sutton said.
“It is the mission of this hospital to care for our community,” Sutton said. “That won’t stop. Sometimes, though, we do need a little help from the community.”