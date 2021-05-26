The outpatient lab, temporarily housed in the MHSC Foundation offices, will no longer be open on weekends. It will continue to offer weekday services from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It continues to offer full admission services, along with blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests. Outpatient lab services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays at the Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive. Outpatient lab services does not offer regular Sunday hours. However, if needed, arrangements can be made to have blood drawn in the medical laboratory in the hospital.