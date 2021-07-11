ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review May 6-7. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital accreditation standards spanning several areas including the emergency department, radiology, pharmacy, ICU, medical/surgical unit, kitchen and dietary, the Specialty Clinics, medical staff credentialing, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
“We are pleased to receive full accreditation of our hospital from The Joint Commission, the leading healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” CEO Irene Richardson said in a press release. “Everyone did an excellent job of preparing for The Joint Commission visit and I am proud of our staff’s commitment to quality and their efforts in making this such a successful survey.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission said in the release. “We commend Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
Accreditation is a continuous process. The Joint Commission’s accreditation cycle at Sweetwater Memorial is effective beginning May 8, and is valid for three years. Accreditation is a way of evaluating the hospital’s quality and safety. It is an independent audit of the processes that Sweetwater Memorial uses to deliver high-quality patient care.
