WAMSUTTER — A Montana resident was arrested following a pursuit that took place Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 north of Wamsutter.
At around 2:40 p.m. on March 15, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was manning a road closure gate and noticed a Ford truck drive around it. The trooper attempted to stop the truck, but the driver kept going.
WHP troopers pursued the truck east on Interstate 80 towards Wamsutter. The driver fled from law enforcement at speeds near 100 miles per hour. The vehicle's driver crossed into opposite lanes of travel on the interstate for a brief time before exiting the roadway. The driver continued to evade, driving upon oilfield roads, two tracks, and through the desert north of Wamsutter. The pursuit changed travel direction multiple times before the vehicle became stuck in a snowbank. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Michael R. Harriell, 37, of Helena, Montana. Harriell was charged with fleeing to elude, property damage, reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving on a closed road, and speeding.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the incident.