Wyoming Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty and the Wyoming Campaign to End the Death Penalty will be hosting ab online event featuring murder victims' family members at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb, 16.
"Victims for Repeal: Part Two" will feature Christal Martin of Green River and Rev. Su DeBree of Helena, Montana. They will be sharing their heartbreaking stories of loss and why they oppose the death penalty.
Martin lost two family members to murder, first her mother, and then her husband 25 years later. DeBree lost her first-born daughter to domestic violence 30 years ago.
"I prayed through deep despair, anger, and grief, and my faith was turned inside out," DeBree said. "Obsession for vengeance would have destroyed my life as well as hers."
People will be able to ask DeBree and Martin questions after their presentations.
To register for the event, go to: http://bit.ly/2YWTqz9.
For more information, contact Jon Crane at 203-982-4575 or email joncrane@criticalpr.com.