ROCK SPRINGS — A New Hampshire man died in a crash on Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs on Jan. 28.
Driver fatigue or a possible medical condition is being investigated as potential contributing factors, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to milepost 99 on I-80 at 12:16 p.m. in response to a one-vehicle rollover. A 2016 Volvo Conventional tractor-trailer was headed west on I-80 when the truck exited the roadway's right side. The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to leave the road a second time and overturn, the release said.
The driver of the Volvo has been identified as Joseph E. Conway, 60, of Nashua, New Hampshire. Conway was wearing a seat belt and was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where died from his injuries.
Conway's death marks the 11th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 5 in 2020, 14 in 2019, and 6 in 2018 to date.