SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and other partners have announced a series of roundtable discussions in May through a new program designed to benefit county businesses and nonprofits.
GrowHome Sweetwater is a network of consultants, coaches, mentors and entrepreneurs from across the United States who are offering to connect with people from businesses and nonprofits throughout Sweetwater County.
Beginning in May, the GrowHome team is hosting a series of discussions on Zoom. These roundtables are free but have limited attendance, so early registration is recommended. Register at https://growhomeconnect.com/sweetwater.
Roundtables offered include:
— Hannah Bretz of Minnesota’s HB Digital Marketing will host a small group roundtable on Social Media Marketing at noon on Tuesday, May 4. The forum is for those with questions about Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or other social media for small businesses.
— Serial entrepreneur Paul Farmer will host a discussion about ‘Start With Your Why’ at noon on Thursday, May 6. It will feature a deep dive into why you are in business and how your business passion and purpose can translate into greater business success.
— Professional fundraiser Mike Heaton, formerly with UNICEF, will host a meeting on post-pandemic nonprofit fundraising at noon on Tuesday, May 11. If your nonprofit is facing budget cuts, this is a roundtable to attend.
— Mo Collins of Entrepreneurial Communities will host a discussion about grants, loans, equity investment and other forms of financing for startups or existing businesses at noon on Thursday, May 13. Mo has been helping small businesses find capital for more than 20 years.
GrowHome Sweetwater is possible through a partnership between SEDC, the Wyoming Business Council, Rock Springs URA Main Street, Green River URA Main Street, Green River Chamber of Commerce and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
People with additional questions can email Kayla McDonald at SEDC at mcdonaldk@sweet.wy.us or Mo Collins at GrowHome at Mo@MoCollins.com.