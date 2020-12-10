ROCK SPRINGS -- New and returning members of the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees were sworn in Thursday night in a virtual meeting. Carla Hester Croff and James Jessen began their first terms on the board and took the oath of office along with returning Trustees Regina Clark and Veronica Donaldson.
Clark will continue as president. Donaldson was voted in as the new vice president, Greg Erramouspe will be the new secretary and Kenneth Lorimer will continue as treasurer.
Updates from the staff relayed that coronavirus staff and student coronavirus figures are down from earlier peaks. Plans are in place for surveillance testing to begin as soon as athletes return to practice at the end of December. During the spring semester, the plan is to test athletes on a weekly basis and those in the residence halls on a biweekly schedule.
President Kim Dale outlined efforts to work with lawmakers to detail what they have done to save money, the expected impact of future cuts, and proposals to ensure sustainable funding for community colleges.
She said she was pleased by the attitudes some legislators expressed toward new revenue streams.
Rank advancements were approved for Dr. Dana Pertermann and Dr. Alexander Brown. Pertermann is now a professor of anthropology/geology and Wood is an associate professor of engineering.
Trustee George Eckman noted these advancements would normally come with salary changes, but that is not being offered at this time due to ongoing financial challenges. However, he crafted the motion to grant raises in the future without any extra votes from the board if the college finds itself in a better position. The advancements passed unanimously.
The college also received the positive news that additional grant funding from IDeA Networks for Biomedical Research Excellence was available.
"Well why wouldn’t we accept more money?" Clark asked.
After being promised a maximum of $82,100, the college was told an additional $52,510 was possible, for a maximum of $134,610. The board unanimously voted to accept the extra money.
The meeting ended with executive session on personnel.