ROCK SPRINGS — Beginning June 1, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will see some changes.
The outpatient lab, temporarily housed in the MHSC Foundation offices, will no longer be open on weekends. It will continue to offer weekday services from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It continues to offer full admission services, along with blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests, Laboratory Director Mary Fischer said in a press release.
Outpatient lab services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays at the Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive. Outpatient lab services does not offer regular Sunday hours. However, if needed, arrangements can be made to have blood drawn in the medical laboratory in the hospital, Fischer said.
Wellness screenings continue to be available every Tuesday and Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome.
SWABBING STATION
The drive-thru COVID-19 swabbing station will be closed Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. It will open Tuesday, June 1, with regular hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the hospital’s main entrance at 1200 College Drive.
For more information on medical laboratory services, call 307-352-8360. For more on all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com.