GREEN RIVER — Tourism dollars spent in Sweetwater County in 2020 declined by $87 million dollars when compared to 2019, according Jenissa Meredith, executive director of Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism. She said the decline is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meredith presented the information to the Green River City Council at the March 2 meeting. Meredith said her organization's advertising efforts influenced almost $73 million dollars in visitor spending in 2020, compared to $160.1 million dollars in 2019.
Prior to the pandemic, dollars collected from the lodging tax were tracking upwards, Meredith said. Even though the pandemic hit hard in March of 2020, the lodging tax dollars collected were still up from fiscal year 2018-2019. In fiscal year 2019-2020, which ended June 30 2020, taxes collected were just over one million dollars. Meredith reminded council members that this was influenced by a percentage increase: nine months at 3% and three months at 4% lodging tax.
Now that things are starting to open up with less restrictions, Travel and Tourism is expecting a much bigger summer. Many events last summer and fall were cancelled, and Meredith said she expects many of those events will be held this year.
For more information, visit the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism website at tourwyoming.com or call 307-382-2538. People can also visit them at their new location, 1641 Elk Street in Rock Springs.