Loki
Loki, a male dog who is around 1 year old, is the Green River Animal Control pet of the week. Loki previously lived in a bus with other animals. His owner had some unfortunate things happen and had to re-home Loki, staff said. Loki will need some tender loving care in his new home. He also needs to be an only dog. Loki needs to be taught manners and will need the right person to be patient, assertive and consistent. He bonds with people pretty quickly and loves to be with them. He loves the shelter staff and is happy to see them everyday. Loki also has a playful side and plays fetch. Staff is not sure whether or not he is house trained. For more information or to meet Loki, contact the animal shelter at 307-872-0570 from 2-4 p.m. each day.