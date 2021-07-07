GREEN River — The City of Green River has been informed by Rocky Mountain Power that there will be a planned power outage affecting 1,300 customers from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 11. The company says as repairs proceed, some residents will have power back earlier.
Dean Long, District manager in Rock Springs said in a press release that the reason for the outage is to replace a temporary substation bus at the Bridger Pump Substation. Long said the bus was damaged more than a year ago and needed to be repaired before putting back in service. To put the substation back in to service Rocky Mountain Power needs to de-energize a portion of town to safely work on the substation.
The areas that will be affected include:
— North East side of Flaming Gorge Way from Uinta Drive to Highway 374, except of a portion from North Fourth West St. to North Seventh W St.
— One mile North on Highway 374 from Flaming Gorge Way
— South West side of the rail road tracks on East Second South St. to the Green River
— Uinta Drive West from about Roosevelt Dr. to the Green River to the North