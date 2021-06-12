ROCK SPRINGS -- The poker run fundraiser conducted by American Legion Riders Post 24 is open to the public and includes a variety of activities. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help veterans with suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress disorder.
A Family Kids Run continues until 1 p.m.
Organizers said those who didn't go on the veterans ride can purchase hands starting around 1 p.m.
Sweetwater Smokes will serve food from 2-8 p.m.
Another round of events kicks off after the 5 p.m. deadline to turn in poker hands.
There will be an honor guard ceremony at 5:15 p.m. followed by bike games at 5:25 p.m. Music will start at 6:30 p.m.
Raffles start at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until they are all gone. Silent auctions will begin at 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The winning ticket for the gun raffle will be pulled at 7 p.m. and a live auction will start at 8 p.m.