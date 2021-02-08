ROCK SPRINGS – Big decisions await the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees, so information about weighty topics was presented Monday night in advance of upcoming votes. School board members heard about the proposed times for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years and recommended changes to the policy used to determine reductions in the workforce.
Last April the school board decided to switch to a four-day week for students starting in the 2021-22 school year. Since then committees have been meeting to determine the calendar and hours schools will be in session.
The district’s recommendations for start and end times are:
-- Kindergarten through sixth grade: 8:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
-- Seventh and eighth grade: 8 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.
-- Ninth through 12th grade 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Trustees are expected to vote on the hours at their next meeting on Feb. 22.
Many factors influenced the proposed hours including the number of instruction hours set for grades by the state, transportation limitations that would prevent schools from starting or ending all at the same time and preferences identified by a survey of students, staff and community.
REDUCTION IN FORCE POLICY
Members of the school administration and trustees stressed that they hope the reduction in force (RIF) policy is never used, but they need to be prepared in light of expected budget cuts.
Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton said they received encouragement from the state level to review their policy, which hasn’t been updated in 25 years.
She said the old system was strictly based on seniority and the administration wanted more flexibility in determining who are the best teachers to keep in the classroom. She admitted that the proposal that takes into account professional development, volunteer work and time spent in the district Is less black and white than the old policy.
Many teachers raised questions during public comments about the subjective nature of the proposed policy and worried that they would be expected to invest more time in money in earning degrees or volunteering in education committees in order to keep their jobs during budget cuts.