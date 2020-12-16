ROCK SPRINGS — One of the organizers of a protest at Rock Springs City Hall prior to Tuesday night's City Council meeting said Wyoming's public health order requiring bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. is hurting employees and their ability to make a living.
Crystal Torrez, who works at the Toastmaster Bar in Rock Springs, said she and other bartenders are taking a huge cut in hourly and tip wages due to the curfew. She earns most of her tips after 10 p.m. Many who work in bars and restaurants are single mothers, and the limits on hours due to COVID-19 are making it even more of a struggle for them to survive, Torrez said.
She and another woman, who declined to comment, created the "Fighting for our freedom" event on Facebook to encourage people to come and protest from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the council meeting.
The event page said the protest was for those who believed in the right to not mask up and to work normal hours in bars and restaurants.
"As a community, let's fight back and refuse to be told how to run our businesses," Torrez said in a post on the event page.
About a dozen people showed up for the protest. Torrez was not able to attend because the person who had planned to cover her shift at work was not able to. Those protesting included bar/restaurant employees as well as their supporters and others opposed to the public health orders, she said.
Even though she was not able to make it to the protest, Torrez said she has been sending emails to local officials including Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo and Police Chief Dwane Pacheco.
When told by officials that Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds can help cover lost wages, Torrez's response it that it doesn't cover tip wages — the bulk of her income. She also said that most of her revenue comes after 10 p.m. The government officials who make the mandates are not getting a pay cut, Torrez said.
Torrez and other like-minded people assert that public health mandates are a violation of rights, and that curfews take away people's rights to work and make a living. Tuesday's protest was one of the methods they use to take a stand, as the Facebook event photo declared.