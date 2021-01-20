ROCK SPRINGS – Faculty members at Western Wyoming Community College have been warned that layoffs and job eliminations at the end of the current semester are being considered. A proposal that will go before the Western Board of Trustees on Thursday recommends cost-saving moves such as eliminating two open positions and not renewing the contracts of 13 current employees.
Western President Kim Dale presented the information in an in-service speech to the staff Tuesday, where she announced some of the broad strokes of the recommendations. If approved by the board, the impacted employees would receive an additional 90 days pay after their contract ends in addition to continuing health insurance for another six months. This benefit would end if the recipient got another job, Dale said.
In the fall, the college board discussed possible layoffs due to funding decreases. None were made, however, following other money-saving efforts. Ten open positions were eliminated, financial contributions to staff were decreased, salary adjustments were delayed, and program changes meant the closure or hiatus of some degrees. Following these changes, Western still expected to have to make up about $2.4 million in funding in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Additional details on the recommendations, including the specific positions, will be released no later than 10 a.m. Thursday. Public comments will be accepted during a Zoom meeting that is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Jan. 21. Trustees are scheduled to meet again the following Thursday to vote on the cost-savings proposals on Jan. 28.
