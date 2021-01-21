ROCK SPRINGS — A local March for Life will be held in Rock Springs on Saturday, Jan. 30, "to pray for the protection of the lives of unborn children," according to a press release.
Those who wish to be part of the march should meet at noon at the Memorial for Unborn Children in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The march will go from the cemetery to City Hall.
The organizers ask participants to bring masks and observe proper distancing. Children and friends are welcome.
The march is organized by the Knights of Columbus, council 02441.