GREEN RIVER – A joint resolution calling for a Convention of States has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. People can learn more about the proposal to revise government authority and limits at a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. March 3 at the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28 at 38 N. Center St. in Green River.
Wyo. Sen. Bo Biteman and 14 co-sponsors said they want to work through legislatures to exert the power of the Constitution provided to the states in Article V to propose fiscal restraints, limits on the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and term limits on Congress, the judiciary and federal bureaucracy, according to a press release.
Fifteen states — Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, North Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Utah, Arkansas and Mississippi — have passed identical Article V resolutions since the project’s founding in 2013. For more information, visit www.conventionofstates.com.
To watch a previous version of the presentation, go to Vance McGahey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/william.buckskin.