ROCK SPRINGS -- The Ray Lovato Recycling Center has partnered with the Sweetwater County Conservation District to offer free trees and flowers in exchange for recyclables through noon Saturday. The goal is to spread awareness about the recycling center and conservation district and plant more native species in the area.
Recycling center board President Devon Brubaker said even if you don't have space for a tree, you can put one in a pot and give it away as a gift.
The recycling center is located at 100 Sheridan St. in Rock Springs.