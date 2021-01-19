LARAMIE — The events that occurred on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 have snowballed into a public debate concerning the representation by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo..
There are several petitions circulating — one of which is open to the entire American public — calling for the removal of Cheney and Lummis due to their lack of proper representation of their constituents. The petitions seem almost contradictory. Two Wyoming representatives asked to resign: Lummis for her objection of the electoral college in Pennsylvania; Cheney for voting for impeachment.
Several Wyoming residents shared their opinions about the petitions. They fall on opposing spectrums, but share a common theme: the people’s elected officials failed to speak on their behalf.
CHENEY FOR COUNTRY
Not every Wyomingite agrees with the demands — particularly the demand for Lummis to resign — but not every Wyomingite disapproves Cheney’s vote either.
“Liz Cheney is a traitor [and] what she did was terrible; [she] stood with the Democrats to convict our President,” said Wyoming Republican Party member jamchaffee, who commented on the official Wyoming GOP message to Rep. Cheney.
Others have been quoted that her vote to impeach President Trump was premature and “judged the ‘evidence’ without proper trial.”
These statements and others like it are opposed by others who think Cheney’s choice was brave and necessary.
“Liz Cheney has been very courageous in standing up against the Treasonous Trump and his supporters,” stated Laramie resident Mike Collamer in an email. He added he has lived in Wyoming all his life and has been a registered Republican since he was 18-years-old, but plans to disassociate himself with the group, stating, “The Republican party in Wyoming and across the country no longer represents true Republican or conservative values.”
Other comments in the Wyoming message to Cheney stated that the state’s way of life and economic future is under attack and it is the responsibility of their elected officials to protect them.
An unidentified quote stated, “The move to impeach President Trump makes it that much more difficult for our country to solve the serious problems we have, including Chinese and Iranian aggression, our overwhelming debt and the catastrophic response to COVID-19.”
Others’ comments questioned the ‘new Republican Party,’ that it no longer seeks truth but values dishonesty and opportunism. Many think that impeachment could protected against further division and damage inflicted by a “loose cannon” president.
“Why is it so hard for fellow Republicans to be American?” asked Daniel Lemelin, “Liz Cheney, while never one of my ‘besties,’ is clearly putting country before party,” Daniel Lemelin stated.
ON LUMMIS
It appears the same party condemning Cheney for voting her conscience is also condemning Lummis for supporting the general right-wing notions that “shine a light” on election fraudulence.
“Wyoming right-wingers want Lummis to resign now because she limited her Electoral College objection to Pennsylvania, and therefore doesn’t represent the voters who elected her,” said Laramie resident, Lauren Throop.
She added Lummis was supposed to vote to throw out all votes of any state in disagreement and said anything other than blind allegiance to the Trump administration will lead to removal.
“Whatever happened to the libertarian streak of Wyoming Republicans, where they still cared about the Constitution and democracy,” Throop said.
There are some who think jumping to resignation is impetuous, but Alex Krassin disagrees.
“If a child acts or does something against a whole — let’s say lies to protect a friend stealing candy — we’d hold that child accountable immediately to teach and encourage positive behaviors in the future,” Krassin said, adding the situation is similar with Lummis: she lied outright to the people and continued the misleading rhetoric that votes were stolen.
The backlash toward Cheney may seem less surprising because majority of Wyoming residents are conservative. The demand for Lummis to resign may seem more shocking because she is an obvious Trump supporter representing a red state.
Krassin spoke to this and said this state is conservative, but it’s also very small.
“We know each other, and when you know your neighbors you care about them, whether they hold your political opinion or not.”
J. Mettler, commented on the Wyoming GOP and stated Rep. Cheney and other Republican House members who voted for President Trump’s removal offended the core Republican identity, but at times identities must be challenged to prevent grave injustices.
“Trump has hurt us as American[s] and nearly destroyed our democratic republic. He has finally received the necessary consequences … now it is time for us to take a hard, honest look at how each of us have allowed our political and ideological identities to rule our lives,” Mettler stated, adding the choice to tie identities to political parties is leading to a manipulated population.