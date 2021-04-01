You have permission to edit this article.
Remembering holy examples

Pastor Gene Emerson
ROCK SPRINGS -- Pastor Gene Emerson shares lyrics of a song he wrote about the resurrection of Jesus Christ at the the Rock Springs Police Department during the Holy Thursday pilgrimage in Rock Springs. See more photos on Page A5 and rocketminer.com
LDS missionaries
{span}Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints share their testimonies of the gospel.{/span}
Deacon Bill Hill
Deacon Bill Hill kicked off the Holy Thursday pilgrimage in downtown Rock Springs by reminding the participants not to praise false gods. "There is only one God who gives us never-ending joy," he said. 
gathers
The pilgrimage on Thursday was open to people of all faiths or no particular faith, according to organizers.
Pastor Jim Chrisawn
Pastor Jim Chrisawn shares the verse John 15:13 and its message of saving grace while standing in front of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. 
Holy Thursday walk
Residents came together for the annual religious pilgrimage in downtown Rock Springs, where speakers shared scriptures and prayers.
Pastor Gene Emerson 2
Pastor Gene Emerson from Restoration Ministries participates in the Holy Thursday walk through Rock Springs. 
