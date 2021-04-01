Remembering holy examples

ROCK SPRINGS -- Pastor Gene Emerson shares lyrics of a song he wrote about the resurrection of Jesus Christ at the the Rock Springs Police Department during the Holy Thursday pilgrimage in Rock Springs. See more photos on Page A5 and rocketminer.com.
Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Photo/Trina Brittain
Deacon Bill Hill kicked off the Holy Thursday pilgrimage in downtown Rock Springs by reminding the participants not to praise false gods. "There is only one God who gives us never-ending joy," he said.
