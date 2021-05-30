SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Multiple events are planned for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
In Rock Springs, people will gather outside the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 at 551 Broadway Street at 8 a.m. for a flag ceremony. Another flag ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at 800 Thompson St. followed by a ceremony around 9 a.m. at Veterans Park at 100 North Side Belt Loop.
In Green River, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will host an event at 10 a.m. in the Riverview Cemetery. Participants are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post.